Cardi B has been known to keep the crowd laughing unintentionally and when she teams up with Jerry Seinfeld on Funny or Die‘s show,”Between Two Ferns”, it’s sarcastic gold.

On the latest episode, the “I Like It” rapstress gives Seinfeld a taste of his own medicine as she curves him when he moves in for a hug, as the comedic legend responds, “That was the opposite of what happened with Kesha.”

“Between Two Ferns” had been on hiatus for a while, but the mock interview show returned after winning an actual humanitarian award for the Funny Or Die series’ Barack Obama interview, and celebrated by making fun of Jerry Seinfeld.

In other Cardi news, the BX bred emcee had some choice words for people spreading fake news about her relationship. After a social media post went viral claiming that Migos member Offset was cheating with a stripper named “Jade”, Cardi responded in a since-deleted tweet, “This shit is fake and you corny miserable nikkas and corny ass bitches love entertaining it. Ya be so thirsty for fake ass drama. Goodbye.”

She then posted in a tweet that is still up for all to see that she has no time for the drama.

People be out here really trying to sabotage my personal and my business life .Let me remind you !Im prayed up ! I pray everyday and my mother pray for me .I thank God,i ask him for forgiveness https://t.co/jHqZn9AM1e can’t knock me down The Lord shield me .Keep trying tho 🙏🏼! — iamcardib (@iamcardib) June 15, 2018

Offset even had a few words for the haters letting them know everything is good with him and Cardi and that the story was false.

B U M B S — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) June 15, 2018