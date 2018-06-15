The last time we heard from Daily Paper, the brand was coasting through South Africa with a vibrant SS’18 collection rollout. Now the stylish expedition lands the crew in Dubai, with Tunisian EDM-favorite DJ Loco Dice on board for the high velocity ride.

The motocross-inspired set is primarily comprised of long-sleeve shirts and traditional tees, but there’s also a selection of trousers, headwear, and even keychain accessories that all keep with the dirt bike flow. Key pieces feature co-branding from both Daily Paper and Loco Dice, with additional accents that incorporate a Tunisian-red hue to really go “loco” over.

The Daily Paper x Loco Dice capsule collection arrives exclusively at One Block Down in Milan this coming Monday (June 18), with a more global release to drop soon after.

Images: Daily Paper