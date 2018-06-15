One of Atlanta’s most imperative craftsmen is currently immortalized in the Songwriters Hall of Fame. On Thursday (June 14), Jermaine Dupri was formally drafted into the Hall of Fame, ending up just the second rapper ever to join the distinguished gathering.

This year’s occasion went down at the Marquis Hotel in New York City and included two of Dupri’s most frequent collaborators. Mariah Carey and Usher supported Dupri during the presentation.

“Everything began with a hit tune,” Dupri composed on Instagram. Carey posted a similar photograph on Twitter, praising JD and posting a portion of the tunes they dealt with together, for example, “We Belong Together,” “Nectar” and “Dependably Be My Baby.”

The night additionally incorporated an execution from Dupri, and a discourse from Usher who enlisted JD into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Recently, Dupri shared his fervor when he learned he would be drafted, composing on Instagram, “I can’t f*cking trust it!!! This what throughout the entire the evenings and early mornings is about.”

Alongside hits penned for Carey, a portion of Dupri’s greatest hits incorporate tunes performed by Usher like “U Got It Bad,” “You Make Me Wanna,” “Decent and Slow,” “My Way,” “Consume” and “Admissions Part II.”