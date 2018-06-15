You can always count on a dope album from Esco and his latest definitely doesn’t disappoint.

After six years since his last full length studio LP Life Is Good, Queensbridge king of rap Nas delivers his new album aptly entitled Nasir.

Produced entirely by Kanye West and distributed under the newly formed merger of Universal Records and Nas’ Mass Appeal Records, Nasir is a seven-track piece of history that Nas debuted in the park of his old Queensbridge Projects stomping grounds the night before its scheduled release.