Mona Scott-Young, the executive producer of popular reality series, Love and Hip Hop, is set to release her fiction novel, Blurred Lines.

The book will be the first offering from Scott-Young’s Monami Direct, a division of her multi-platform company Monami Entertainment. She plans to use the app to directly connect with her fan and consumer base online. The media mogul also plans to release a ring collection called, MPower Rings, a capsule collection, and possibly music.

Blurred Lines is described as “a page-turning, juicy story of love, lies, and betrayal set in the world of music and entertainment – all themes that our viewers are familiar with, but the novel will take readers ‘beyond the reality’ and delve further into the compelling storytelling they have come to know and love.”

A book launch was held in New York City Thursday night at the Flatiron Hotel-Penthouse. Love and Hip Hop: New York stars Yandy Smith, Safaree Samuels, Cyn Santana, Tara Wallace, and Jaquae were all in attedance. Yandy, Safaree, Cyn, and Tara assisted Mona with reading excerpts from the book, and it sounds good so far.

Blurred Lines will be out on June 26th and is currently availble to pre-order on Monamidirect.com