Months after Big Sean and his former fiancee, Naya Rivera, called it quits, the Glee star was ready to walk down the aisle and already saying “I do” to actor Ryan Dorsey. But their marriage was short-lived because a judge just signed off on the now former couple’s divorce.

Rivera and Dorsey made their nuptials official after just three months of dating, but life in marital bliss didn’t last long. The former FOX network actress filed for divorce in 2016, just two years after tying the knot.

Naya submitted paperwork to start the divorce process in November 2016. Initially asking for primary custody of their 2-year-old, Josey Dorsey, Rivera stopped the proceedings with the intention of trying to reconcile the relationship. The news about their divorce being put on hold came from the mother of one of the couple. The source exclusively told E! News that, “they [wanted] to make it work for the sake of their son.”

Unfortunately, the plan didn’t work, and the two had a major fight over Thanksgiving of 2017, which ultimately led to Rivera’s arrest and a charge of misdemeanor domestic battery. Thus, the 27-year-old California native refiled for divorce on Dec 5.

Charges against Rivera were dropped in January of 2018, but it was too little too late.