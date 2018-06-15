For Juelz Santana, he has good news and he has some bad news.

Just in time for The Diplomats’ “Dipset Forever” Tour, Juelz Santana will be allowed to travel out of town while on bail to attend five of the tour dates, but there’s one stipulation the judge put on his house arrest; Juelz has to bring his mom along.

Santana will be permitted to travel on any commercial airlines of his choice, but his mother must accompany him to any and all of the tour stops.

Juelz Santana, whose real name is LaRon James, has been charged with possession of a weapon on an aircraft after he was caught with a loaded .25 caliber pistol during a security checkpoint inside of Newark Liberty International Airport.

The Dipset lieutenant ran on foot from the security checkpoint to a taxi where he escaped being apprehended, but turned himself in to authorities less than a month after the incident.

If convicted, Santana faces up to ten years in prison.