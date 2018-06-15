As if owning and running her OWN network wasn’t enough, Oprah Winfrey has officially signed a multiyear deal with Apple to produce original content for the global tech brand.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the new deal will include “film, TV, applications, books and other content that could easily be distributed on Apple’s all-encompassing platform.”

Apple scored big landing the billionairess, who was reportedly in the middle of a tech company bid war for her services. The other companies haven’t been confirmed, but THR believes Netflix and Amazon were definitely vying for Winfrey’s attention (and partnership).

It’s reported that “Winfrey’s Harpo Films will own any and all content produced under the Apple partnership, in line with the mega-producer’s longtime business model. The deal marks a different type of pact than Netflix’s lucrative deals with Ryan Murphy and Shonda Rhimes, which were both completed in a bid for the streaming giant to own more of its original programming.”

The content partnership comes after Winfrey’s Super Soul Sunday podcast series reached No. 1 on Apple Podcasts.

Although Winfrey is entering a new programming partnership, it will not interfere with her work her television network (OWN). She will remain the chairwoman and CEO of the network until at least 2025, as Winfrey recently renewed her contract with the company.

In case you’ve missed out on Winfrey’s chart-topping podcast, take a look at this Super Soul Sunday preview with Tom Brady.