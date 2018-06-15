Who remembers the bathtub lessons Rev Run used to teach us after the end of each Run’s House show? Well now, Hip Hop’s favorite reverend is back and he’s taking on a new role, along with his wife, Justine Simmons, in Netflix’s new original series, All About the Washingtons.

The comedy revolves around the lives of Joey Washington (Rev Run) and his wife, Justine Washington (Simmons) as they do their best to raise their kids after his retirement from hip hop and his wife’s newfound career. Washington will be transitioning from a “rap royalty to being a stay at home dad.”

The executive producers of All About The Washingtons include Bronson, Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank from Amblin Television alongside show runner, Andrew Reich.

Watch the teaser below: