Rich The Kid has been hospitalized after being attacked during a robbery that took place at the home of his girlfriend.

According to TMZ, two men wearing masks entered his girlfriend Tori Brixx’s home in Los Angeles, leading to a scuffle after Rich attempted to fight them off. While the fight ensued the site reports three additional assailants entered the home with guns and attacked them both.

Although details are sketchy, it is reported that a “significant amount” of cash and jewelry was taken during the invasion leaving both Rich and Brixx hospitalized, with Brixx being released Friday morning.

News of the attack broke on Friday (Jun 15) after someone uploaded an image of the “New Freezer” rapper stretched out on a gurney with a neck brace to his Instagram page. While sources close to the rapper have reportedly stated they believe it was an inside job, the LAPD has begun an investigation but no have not made any arrests as of yet.

In other RTK news, the “Plug walk” rapper is dealing with more issues in his personal life after the rapper’s estranged wife filed for divorce earlier in the year and now, he’s fighting for custody of his kids.

According to The Blast, Rich The Kid responded to divorce papers filed by his estranged wife after she accused him of refusing to sign the decree. The rapper made it clear that he doesn’t want his soon to be ex-wife to receive any money out of his pocket for legal bills or spousal support. RTK is currently fighting for custody of his two children to prevent his ex from receiving any financial support and also requested joint physical and legal custody of the kids which would significantly lower child support payments to his estranged wife.

The divorce case is still ongoing.