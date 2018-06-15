Two people fell 34 feet after a roller coaster derailed in Florida.

The Daytona Beach Fire Department shared details of the incident on their Twitter page, tweeting two people fell while six people were transported to the hospital on Thursday night.

A total of 10 people were rescued from the ride, the department tweeted.

A few minutes before, firefighters were “working as fast as they can” rescuing two people who were inside of a “dangling rollercoaster car,” the department tweeted.

According to news reports, firefighters received a call about the rollercoaster at about 8:31 p.m.

The Daytona Beach Fire Department shared video of firefighters rescuing those stuck in the roller coaster.