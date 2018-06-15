Words by Kyra Donahoo

John Bunn continues to make it known that being wrongfully convicted as an adolescent was not detrimental to his growth, despite being surrounded in a negative environment for 27 years. Being convicted was bittersweet for the Crown Heights native, but he continued to keep his faith to be able to allow the public to witness his road to redemption for freedom.

After his release, Bunn has been on a quest to spread his philosophy of “positivity being cool again” and even conducts book drives at different schools to do so.

Experience Part 2 of our in-depth interview with this extremely strong-willed Brooklynite by hitting the play button above.

Soundtrack Producers:

Andris Music

Brans Boyd

Eric Espinosa

AShamaluev Music

Soundtrack:

Daniel Birch

Yung Kartz – “Type of Way”