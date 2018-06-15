SUPRA has a style that’s both known and respected by sneakerheads worldwide, so it makes perfect sense for the footwear stalwart to pay homage to the brand’s world-spanning reach.

The Chad Muska-curated collection features the Skytop V silhouette in nine colorways that each represent a specific country. Portugal, Mexico, France, Germany, Japan, Argentina, Chile, England and the gool ol’ United States of America were chosen as inspo for the hues, which are dispersed perfectly throughout the shoe’s three-piece cage, neoprene bootie construction.

Pick up the SUPRA Crown the Globe Collection right now in the brand’s online store for $125 USD.