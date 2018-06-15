For the first time ever, SMACK/URLTV heads down to Texas for the action-packed card containing six battles for NOME 8 – one of battle rap’s biggest nights for the year in this historical event. It all goes down next Saturday (June 23) at The Ballroom at Warehouse Live, with only “General Admission/ Standing Room Only” tickets still available for purchase to witness the world’s premiere battle rap platform live and direct.

The stacked full card announced for NOME 8 is:

Tay Roc vs. Goodz

Charlie Clips vs. Brizz Rawsteen

T-Top vs. Ill Will

Tsu Surf vs. Rum Nitty (The Source #273 “Unsigned Hype”)

Shotgun Suge vs. Nu Jerzey Twork

DNA vs. JC

