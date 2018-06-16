We knew it was coming. We just didn’t know when. The long-awaited, often rumored Beyonce and JAY-Z collaboration album is finally available for fans to enjoy. Titled, Everything is Love, the album was released at the end of the last night of their On The Run II tour in London sending fans into a frenzy.

After thanking the crowd for being what Beyonce called the livest audience they have experienced so far, the duo premiered the video for “APESHIT,” the second song on the album. At the conclusion, the screen transitioned to announce “ALBUM OUT NOW.”

The video the superstar couple shared with the London faithful, along with the album hit TIDAL and YouTube catching the rest of the world up with the news of its release. The album was first hinted at when HOV spoke with The New York Times about 4:44 stating “We were using our art almost like a therapy session. And we started making music together.” However, the ability to keep a project of this magnitude a secret in its release, especially coming with a video that took over the world-famous The Louvre art museum in Paris, is a very impressive feat.

Everything is Love is nine-tracks in length, features Pharrell Williams, although you will catch adlibs from Quavo, and currently available on TIDAL. You can see the visual for “APESHIT” and the reactions of the fans in London below.