Legendary Queens rapper Nas released his long-awaited eleventh album, Nasir, this past Friday (June 15). While the overall rollout for the project to be released to streaming sites took awhile, the response to the project has generally been favorable. A majority of the praise, though, was the album’s production helmed by Kanye West. But as most of West’s productions, whether for his own songs or others, he utilized co-producers. The Nasir album featured the normal West collaborators such as Mike Dean, Plain Pat, and Che Pope. Look below for the full production credits for Nasir.

Via Genius.com