Legendary Queens rapper Nas released his long-awaited eleventh album, Nasir, this past Friday (June 15). While the overall rollout for the project to be released to streaming sites took awhile, the response to the project has generally been favorable. A majority of the praise, though, was the album’s production helmed by Kanye West. But as most of West’s productions, whether for his own songs or others, he utilized co-producers. The Nasir album featured the normal West collaborators such as Mike Dean, Plain Pat, and Che Pope. Look below for the full production credits for Nasir.
Via Genius.com
1. “Not For Radio” Feat. Puff Daddy & 070 Shake
Prod. by Kanye West, Mike Dean, Benny Blanco and Cashmere Cat
Feat. 070 Shake, Phillip Peterson, Victoria Parker & Puff Daddy
2. “Cops Shot the Kid”
Prod. by Kanye West & Andrew Dawson
3. “White Label”
Prod. by Kanye West, Mike Dean & BoogzDaBeast
4. “Bonjour” Feat. Tony Williams
Prod. by Kanye West, Mike Dean , Che Pope and Eric Danchick
Feat. Tony Williams, Victoria Parker & Phillip Peterson
5. “Everything” Feat. The-Dream
Prod. by Plain Pat, Cashmere Cat, Kanye West, Mike Dean & Benny Blanco
Feat. Plain Pat & The-Dream
6. “Adam and Eve” Feat. The-Dream)
Prod. by E*Vax, Mike Dean, Kanye West & Plain Pat
Feat. Plain Pat & The-Dream
7. “Simple Things”
Prod. by Kanye West & Mike Dean