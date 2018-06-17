Did Beyoncé Just Recreate Her Greatest Music Video Looks As OTR II Tour Costumes?

Beyoncé is currently on the road for yet another one of her highly successful tours. This time she’s accompanied by husband Jay-Z for the highly-anticipated OTR II Tour — “On The Run 2” for those that’ve been living under a rock and/or can’t read Roman numerals.

As the reigning Queen Bey and her Hip-Hop King take their show on the road, now in support of their newly-released joint album EVERYTHING IS LOVE, the til-death-do-us-part duo is literally killing it in the style department. However, we definitely noticed something about Mrs. Knowles-Carter’s ‘fits: they’re recreations of her throwback music videos! Well, maybe.

Take a look at five examples of Beyoncé’s tour costumes from the OTR II Tour and let us know if they look a bit familiar:

“KITTY CAT”

A post shared by On The Run II (@beysbabyboy) on Jun 15, 2018 at 4:16pm PDT

“SWEET DREAMS”

A post shared by On The Run II (@beysbabyboy) on Jun 15, 2018 at 9:33am PDT

“DIVA”

A post shared by On The Run II (@beysbabyboy) on Jun 15, 2018 at 4:18pm PDT

“NAUGHTY GIRL”

A post shared by On The Run II (@beysbabyboy) on Jun 13, 2018 at 3:05pm PDT

“CRAZY IN LOVE”

A post shared by On The Run II (@beysbabyboy) on Jun 16, 2018 at 6:53pm PDT

The next stop on the OTR II Tour goes down this Tuesday (June 19) at the Amsterdam Arena. Hit up Ticketmaster to cop a seat to the show and let us know if you spot a few more!