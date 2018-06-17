Beyoncé is currently on the road for yet another one of her highly successful tours. This time she’s accompanied by husband Jay-Z for the highly-anticipated OTR II Tour — “On The Run 2” for those that’ve been living under a rock and/or can’t read Roman numerals.

As the reigning Queen Bey and her Hip-Hop King take their show on the road, now in support of their newly-released joint album EVERYTHING IS LOVE, the til-death-do-us-part duo is literally killing it in the style department. However, we definitely noticed something about Mrs. Knowles-Carter’s ‘fits: they’re recreations of her throwback music videos! Well, maybe.

Take a look at five examples of Beyoncé’s tour costumes from the OTR II Tour and let us know if they look a bit familiar:


“KITTY CAT”

A post shared by On The Run II (@beysbabyboy) on


“SWEET DREAMS”

A post shared by On The Run II (@beysbabyboy) on


“DIVA”

A post shared by On The Run II (@beysbabyboy) on


“NAUGHTY GIRL”

A post shared by On The Run II (@beysbabyboy) on


“CRAZY IN LOVE”

A post shared by On The Run II (@beysbabyboy) on


The next stop on the OTR II Tour goes down this Tuesday (June 19) at the Amsterdam Arena. Hit up Ticketmaster to cop a seat to the show and let us know if you spot a few more!