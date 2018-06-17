Happy Father’s Day, people!

We’re sending out a cheers to all the dads out there, whether that be a biological parent, a mentor at the office or simply a good friend that’s been an influential male figure in any capacity.

If a nice glass of Cognac is your thing, there’s no better treat for the old chap in your life than a bottle of Courvoisier. We found that out the easy way a few weeks ago (May 23) when the drink champs invited us out to a special Father’s Day event at The Blind Barber in NYC’s Alphabet City neighborhood.

The “Honor Your Code” event brought out influencers, editors and an invite-only list of fly guys in the city for a night that celebrated father-son relationships. Things like tying a bow tie, getting your suit measurements and classic grooming techniques were all demonstrated in mini activations throughout the speakeasy setting of The Blind Barber’s backroom.

Guests were also treated to a four-course Cognac tasting by Beam Suntory representative James Highsmith, in addition to getting fitted with custom-tailored shirts inspired by the Courvoisier brand. Experience the “Honor Your Code” lifestyle online by heading over to Courvoisier, where you’ll also find info on the latest collection of spirits and where to purchase the award-winning Cognac.

Enjoy a few more pics from the event below:



Images: Coyne PR