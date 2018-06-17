Not too long ago Maury Povich offered Drake the opportunity to come on his talk show and take a paternity test to see if he was the father. He doesn’t need to extend that invite to Jay-Z because the God MC already knows “the kid ain’t mine.”

If you have been hiding under a rock or slept through the weekend you missed Hov and Beyonce stop the entire world with a surprise duet album, Everything is Love, that they released while on tour in London. On the album, the superstar duo addresses many topics, but one that is sticking on the timeline is Jigga’s firm denial of a son.

A while back a man named Rymir Satterthwaite claimed to be the long-lost son of Jay and recently began to state his claims again and expressed that Hov has ducked and dodged paternity tests. Addressing the situation on “HEARD ABOUT US,” Hov lets us know he isn’t sidestepping anything, he already knows the deal:

Billie Jean in his prime

For the thousand time, the kid ain’t mine

Online they call me Dad, kiddingly

You’re not supposed to take this Dad thing literally

Satterthwaite recently stated that Hov and his mother had sex when she was 16-years-old, but if he has hopes that who he believes is his father will have a change of heart and take a test he may need to guess again.

Since its release, Everything is Love has dominated culture conversations and received praise from fans, critics, and artists across the world. The son that “ain’t” Jigga’s wasn’t the only thing addressed from The Carters, bars were issued to the NFL, allegations of falsifying streaming numbers and quite possible Kanye West. Learn more about the album’s release here.