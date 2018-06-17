Father’s Day is under way, and your favorite rappers’ favorite stars are celebrating with their mini-mes in the best ways.

Whether it’s firing up the grill and hanging out with family over barbecue like Kevin and Eniko Hart or flipping off the camera to celebrate another Father’s Day addition like Offset and Cardi B, everyone’s using this day to recognize the men who help mold us. Even Waka Flocka Flame is doing cartwheels over how he plans to spend the day.

Ready to rock out with his 13-year-old daughter, Charlie, Waka Flocka doesn’t care what they do as long as he’s getting all of her attention while their doing it — even if that means copping her a pair of red bottoms. In fact, he made it clear that no boy can ever do for her the way he does.

Keen on expressing how in love he is with his daughter, Waka Flocka talks to The Source about how ill Charlie is living in “her own world,” and how their relationship landed in paradise once her learned how to fit into her world.

The Source: Does Charlie love the fact that her dad is Waka Flocka Flame?

Waka Flocka Flame: When her friends are like, “Oh my gosh, you’re father’s Waka Flocka Flame,” she’ll be like, “Calm down’!” She hates sh-t like that. She’s not with that being all excited ‘cause you’re around people [stuff]. I guess she probably picked that up from me. I ain’t never say, ‘Don’t do this. Don’t do that.’ She’s just seen I’m how movin’. I thank God for my daughter!

So she’s just like you?

She’s not into sh-t that girls that are 13 are into like fashion and knowing what’s on the blogs. She ain’t with that sh-t. As a father, I used to go out with my daughter and I would see her act out like dance and be loud; and I was like, “Yo, why you trying to be seen?” I had to check myself because I seen my daughter, and it’s like she’s in her own world. And I had to respect that, and I had to realize that. Like, let me help my daughter enjoy her life better. If she’s having fun, let me dance with her. If she’s yelling, let me yell too. Once I figured that part out, sh-t’s been paradise for us.

Ewwww A post shared by Charlie Malphurs (@tammiesangel) on May 30, 2018 at 7:01pm PDT

What would you love to wake up to from her on Father’s Day?

Right now, her attention. I’m not gonna lie, I hate when my daughter gives anybody attention—

Because you want her all to yourself—

Hell yea. I wanna be her best friend. We’ll be standing in front of people, and they’ll be like, ‘When Charlie get’s married—‘ and I’ll be like, ‘Married? She’s married to me.” Don’t try to bring her no glass slipper. I bought her some red bottoms. She’s straight.

That means no boys are coming around as long as you’re there.

It’s cool because what I’m building is a classy, strong-minded young lady. Any female that’s like that is prepared for the world.

A post shared by Charlie Malphurs (@tammiesangel) on May 22, 2017 at 3:58am PDT

Having a young daughter of color — do you feel like you have to prep her on how to handle herself outside of home because of the racial tension growing in the country right now?

You know…she told me she was going to a sleep over, and I was joking and said, “With all those white girls?” And she looked at me and said, “Daddy, I don’t see color.” And she was seven at the time. And I’m like, “Oh shit.” When you tell your daughter, or your kid, they’re white, they’re brown, they’re Black, you’re actually teaching them how to separate themselves at a young age.