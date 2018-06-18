After two years on Viceland, Desus Nice and The Kid Mero, the duo who make up the hit daily talk show, has reportedly inked a new deal to bring Desus & Mero to Showtime.

The self-proclaimed “most dangerous hosts in late night,” Daniel Baker (Desus Nice) and Joel Martinez (The Kid Mero) have set up a weekly late-night talk show on Showtime, after leaving their home of two years at the Vice Media-run channel. Produced by the network in New York, the series will be executive produced by Desus and Mero, along with Victor Lopez.

The news comes after the duo departed Viceland last week, where they hosted their nightly series Desus & Mero since October 2016.

“We have waited a long time to enter the talk-show space, and we were only going to do it if we felt like we had the next big thing,” said David Nevins, President and CEO of Showtime Networks Inc. “Desus and Mero feel like exactly that: They have knockout comedic voices, they’re brilliant interviewers and they always have a unique take on culture, both high and low. They have a loyal and devoted fan base that will only multiply, and we can’t wait to see them take it to the next level on Showtime.”

“We’re honored and excited to be joining the Showtime family. The brand is stronger than ever and we look forward to continuing to make amazing, authentic television that will make your wiggington explode,” said Desus Nice, with The Kid Mero adding; “I’m excited to be joining a network with such a strong foundation and track record of producing fuegooooo and to break new ground with a late-night comedy show!”

🗣OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT MY PALS!! FIRST OFF THANKS TO VICELAND FOR GIVING US THE LATITUDE AND CREATIVE FREEDOM TO HAVE OD FUN WHILE CREATING A SPECIAL SHOW THAT IS AND WILL BE ONE OF A KIND. EXTRA HYPE FOR THE NEW DOORS OPENING AT SHOWTIME JUHUURDD🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 — THE KID MERO 🇩🇴 (@THEKIDMERO) June 18, 2018

Like Spike jonez said “everything is finite” but shouts to @viceland for giving us the opportunity to make the number 1 show in late night for the last 2 years. Looking forward to doing big things at @showtime! — Desus Nice (@desusnice) June 18, 2018

The two friends born and raised in the Bronx rose to fame in 2013 with their now infamous podcast, The Bodega Boys, and then web series Desus vs. Mero, before breaking into network with roles on MTV’s Guy Code.

While details of their series on Showtime have not been revealed, it is expected to follow a similar format as their previous show. Desus & Mero will air its last episode on Viceland on June 28.

The new half-hour series, which marks Showtime’s first entry into late night, will premiere in 2019.