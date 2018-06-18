TvOne’s “Sister Circle” is re-airing the exclusive interview with Andrea Kelly today, ex-wife of Robert Kelly, best known R&B singer R. Kelly, where she revealed heartbreaking details of a troubled, abusive marriage.

“What he did to me was criminal,” Andrea Kelly cried.

For the first time in a decade, the 44 year old visited “Sister Circle Live” last week, hosted by songbird Syleena Johnson, sports and radio host Rashan Ali, comedian Kiana Dancie and entrepreneur and “Married to Medicine” star Quad Webb-Lunceford, recalling the domestic abuse she says she endured by R. Kelly during their 13-year marriage between 1996 and 2009.

When asked why she’s speaking out now, the Chicago replied how she’s finally strong enough to be the “voice for the voiceless” after contemplating suicide. Andrea, who’s the mother of Kelly’s three children; Jay Kelly, Joann Kelly and Robert Kelly Jr., detailed walking onto her hotel balcony and climbing up onto the ledge before deciding against ending her life. Her children gave her a reason to live, according to the popular choreographer.

“I had to go through the trenches; I had to build myself up. I had to go through counseling,” Kelly explained. “I had to even get to the point that I had to accept that I am a victim of domestic violence.”

In another segment, Joycelyn Savage’s parents allege that their daughter is being held against her will by R.Kelly:

Editor Note: “Sister Circle Live” has reached out to R.Kelly and his representatives but he has yet to respond.

