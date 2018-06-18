Scientifically slated as a Loxodonta africana, an elephant who was once a resident of Michael Jackson’s esteemed Neverland Ranch was found making a cut loose attempt at a Florida zoo this past weekend as reported by the Associated Press.

On Sunday (June 17), the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens shared the moment on their Facebook page revealing that the bull elephant, Ali, tiptoed through a gate that was accidentally left open and was later found in courtyard stationed behind the giraffe and elephant barn. Luckily, no guests were in harm or danger as zoo staff followed rightful safety protocols eventually luring Ali back to his proper quad with the assistance of “food encouragement.” The former Neverland resident roamed freely amid the Jacksonville Zoo for a good 20 minutes.

Ali migrated to Michael Jackson’s Santa Barbara, California Neverland Ranch in 1993, where the King of Pop stationed a full-blown zoological hamlet. The at the time 7-year-old African elephant was later donated to the Jacksonville Zoo in 1997 after Jackson was seeking an effective way to breed him. In a 1997 report by The Florida Times Union, Jacksonville zoo mammal curator Steve Wing revealed that Neverland was incapable of accommodating an adult bull which owns an average weight of 10,000 pounds. Young Ali was already 4,500 pounds at 7 years old.

Perhaps, Ali was making an attempt to find his way back to Neverland. There are no official reports saying Michael has ever visited Ali, even though the late-legend had the heart to do so. “I hope to visit Ali at the Jacksonville Zoo one day soon after Ali settles in,” he said in a 1997 statement regarding Ali’s departure via Chicago Tribune.