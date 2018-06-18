Consider it a perfect day for the beach when this sandy Air Max Plus colorway drops. Over the last two years, Nike has done well reintroducing and reimagining the Air Max legacy for a new generation, and this time is no different.

This latest Air Max Plus is consistent with the classic stylings of the original model. Dressed in a delicate tan, the signature Swoosh brand pattern carries across the upper, leading to the heel like wind carrying sand across the beach. Of course, no trip to the beach is complete without water, as this model features an ocean blue Swoosh for an extra seaside vibe. The hue is repeated throughout the tongue and insole, further complimenting the tan and white midsole to complete the look. Looking for a summer shoe? Boom.

While you may already be planning for a coastside vacation in this new Air Max release, the actual drop date has yet to be announced. However, these sneakers are expected to retail for $160 USD.

Stay tuned for more details as they become available. More pics below:

Source: Sneaker News