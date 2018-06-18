Post Malone is currently on the last leg of his North American Tour with 21 Savage and SOB x RBE, and it appears that he’s ending it with a bang.

During his performance on Saturday night in Austin Texas, Malone brought out wrestling legend, The Undertaker.

The show kicked off with a wrestling-themed entrance, and before the “White Iverson” rapper can make his way to the stage, he’s choke slammed by The Undertaker. Later in the show, the wrestler returns to the stage to join Post and 21 Savage for their “Rockstar” performance, and the trio smashed guitars together.

The Beerbongs and Bentleys rapper still has four dates left in his cross-country trek, which started back in April, including stops in Phoenix, Ariz. (June 19), San Diego, Calif. (June 21), Las Vegas, Nev. (June 22) and San Francisco, Calif. (June 24).