Before trying to “give it a go” at Firefly Music Festival in Delaware, SZA took to Twitter to thank the doctors and vocal technicians in different cities who took the time out to see her these past few weeks. She also shut down rumors that her vocals were permanently damaged despite her tweet-and-delete saying that they were.

Firstly I wanna thank everyone for sending me loving kindness and extending your energy my direction .Thank u for your prayers, I feel them and deeply appreciate you 🙏🏾❤️ I love you. — SZA (@sza) June 17, 2018

Thank u to the incredible team of Doctors and vocal technicians that have taken time to see me over the last few weeks in every city. I’m blessed to say my voice is not permanently damaged and i’ve been working daily to get back. Slowly but surely. — SZA (@sza) June 17, 2018

Today we give it a go and hit the stage at firefly …see u at 8 . — SZA (@sza) June 17, 2018

Back in May, TDE president Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith announced that SZA was being temporarily removed from the label’s Championship Tour after sustaining a vocal injury. “I have to take SZA off for a few days on the tour,” he wrote. “Her vocal cords are swollen and she has to rest her voice to prevent any permanent damage.”

One week after the announcement was made, the “Broken Clocks” singer unleashed a series of frustrated tweets saying her vocals were damaged following an NYC performance. However, Top Dawg reassured her fans that everything is ok.