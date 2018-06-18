The NYPD wants to know if Tekashi 6ix9ine had any role in the attempted shooting of Chief Keef.

TMZ reports that the NYPD is trying to figure out if the Brooklyn rapper had any connection to the two men who shot at the Chicago rapper outside the W Hotel in Times Square. Although 6ix9ine was in Los Angeles at the time of the shooting, he could’ve possibly ordered the hit.

The two hit men are reportedly caught on surveillance camera stalking Keef the night of the shooting. First showing up at China Chalet restaurant where he was hanging downtown. Afterward, they hopped in a Ford Econovan, parked around the corner from the W, and walked to the hotel to wait for Keef. When the “Faneto” rapper came outside to smoke a cigarette with a friend, shots went off and he saw a muzzle flash.

Of course, Tekashi denied any involvement with the incident. But the cops want to be sure considering that the van was found in Brooklyn.