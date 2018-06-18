The Carters made the world stop this weekend and dominated the Internet with their Everything is Love album. When the superstar couple took the stage in London not only did they dazzle the crowd, the dropped their new album and premiered their video for “APESHIT.”

The video captured Beyonce and JAY-Z in front of many pieces of rare art like the Mona Lisa. What many fans noticed was The Carters took over the Louvre museum for their video shoot, something that would be difficult or impossible for any other artists to do. However, The FADER reports Jay and Bey were able to secure the location just a month ago.

“Beyoncé and JAY-Z visited the Louvre 4 times in the last 10 years,” a museum spokesperson said. “During their last visit in May 2018, they explained their idea of filming. The deadlines were very tight but the Louvre was quickly convinced because the synopsis showed a real attachment to the museum and its beloved artworks.”

Everything is Love features nine tracks and was originally released on TIDAL but is now available on Apple Music and Spotify. Learn more about the release of the album here.