The drama between Chi-Town rap favorite Chief Keef and Brooklyn rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine just got personal when the mother of Keef’s children claims she’s been showered with gifts from the rainbow haired rapper; specifically to the tune of twenty grand.

Former porn star Slim Danger said on her recent interview on the Domenick Nati Show that 6ix9ine took her shopping at the Gucci store in NYC, gave her family some spending money and to top it off, Tekashi allegedly gave Danger $20K for Chief Keef’s son’s birthday party.

That seems to be asking for more problems since Tekashi was just accused of having his goons shoot at Chief Keef last week in front of the W Hotel in midtown Manhattan. Keef was not injured in the shooting.

