Bobbi Kristina’s Friend Who Found Her Unresponsive Has Died Of Apparent Overdose

The young man who found Bobby Brown and Whitney Houston’s daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown unresponsive in the bathtub was found dead from an apparent drug overdose.

Max Lomas, the young man who found Bobbi Kristina was himself found on the floor of the bathroom in a friend’s home in Mississippi with a syringe near his body.

Max was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Max’s death shares eerie similarities with those of Bobbi Kristina and her mother Whitney; both women were found in bathtubs after taking drugs.

Bobbi had morphine, cocaine, alcohol and prescription drugs in her body when she went underwater in a bathtub, causing brain damage that left her in a coma for six months. She passed away July 26, 2015.

Lomas was close friends with Bobbi and was reportedly her ex-boyfriend. He was in Bobbi’s house in the crucial hours leading up to her death.

Bobbi’s mother Whitney died February 10, 2012 after being found in her Beverly Hilton hotel room bathtub.