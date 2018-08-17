Josh Gordon is reportedly in the middle of a brutal child support battle that could land him in jail if he doesn’t pay up.

A court has ruled that Gordon had to pay Christina Lockhart $6,765 per month starting on August 1. That figure is based on the $800,000 salary Gordon will receive from the Cleveland Browns this season. The problem is the wide receiver won’t get his first paycheck until September 9, during Week 1 of the NFL season.

TMZ Sports is reporting the judge has set a stiff penalty for missing payments: up to 30 days of jail time for the first violation, 60 days for the second and 90 days for the third. The case dates to 2015. Gordon missed all of the 2015 and 2016 seasons, and Trexler noted the 2013 Pro Bowler “earned so little money” during that time he didn’t file official income tax returns.

The NFL reinstated Gordon on a conditional basis last November. He appeared in Cleveland’s final five games, catching 18 passes for 335 yards and a touchdown. Gordon is one of the most physically gifted wide receivers in the NFL, but he just can’t seem to stay out of any sort of controversy on and off the field.