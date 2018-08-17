Rap Caviar Live is returning for its first show of the Fall season and announced Chance The Rapper as the official headliner for the show set for September 29th at the Ford Amphitheater at the Coney Island Boardwalk in Brooklyn, New York. In addition to Chance The Rapper, Sheck Wes, Tierra Whack, DJ SpinKing, and more artists to be announced will also be performing.

The Rap Caviar concert series derived from Spotify’s popular Rap Caviar playlist that displays what’s hot in Hip Hop with an authentic compilation of songs and artists listened to by over eight million followers. Having launched in August 2017, Rap Caviar Live has since had Gucci Mane, Lil Uzi Vert, Cardi B, Playboi Carti, Famous Dex, and more perform on the Rap Caviar stages in DC, Atlanta, Toronto, Chicago, and more.

Pre-sale tickets will be available to Spotify fans through the Spotify Fans First pre-sale and through Live Nation on Aug. 16. General on-sale tickets will be available through Ticketmaster.com on Aug. 17, all 10:00 a.m. ET.