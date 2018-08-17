Remember the girl group that was originally formed on Diddy’s hit MTV series ‘Making the Band?’ Yes, Danity Kane is making a comeback.

Aubrey O’ Day, Shannon Bex and Dawn Richard are reuniting for a Danity Kane tour, but instead they are renaming themselves DK3 since all of the original members will not actually be returning. The three remaining members were last joined in 2014 in which they released their last album together, DK3, which peaked at #1 on US Top Current Albums chart.

The group took to Instagram earlier this week to announce a 15-city tour to launch the beginning of a new era for the group along with a new album to come. Stay tuned to see if additional cities will be added to The Universe Is Undefeated Tour. You can purchase tickets and VIP packages here.