The Fifth Annual SOURCE360 Conference and Festival, presented by NorthStar Charities and The Source Magazine. Set for Thursday, Sept. 6th through Sunday, Sept. 9th, this impactful experience takes place in downtown Brooklyn. Check out DJ Nyla Symone and so many more as they join the festivities.

THURSDAY 9/6

Community & Service Panel

Mind, Body & Spirit Panel

Cannabis, Real Business Panel

Kick Off Party: Ladies First

———————-

FRIDAY 9/7

HerSource Glam: Fashion, Beauty and Style Panel

Politics & Public Policy Panel

Music, Tech & Making It In The Business Panel

MIC CHECK concert

UNSIGNED HYPE showcase

———————-

SATURDAY 9/8

Source360 Block Party

Hip-Hop & Society: 30 years of The Source

Hip-Hop & R&B Live Concert

———————-

SUNDAY 9/9

Youth Tech Hackathon

Source360 Awards Brunch

Source360 Wrap Up Event