The Fifth Annual SOURCE360 Conference and Festival, presented by NorthStar Charities and The Source Magazine. Set for Thursday, Sept. 6th through Sunday, Sept. 9th, this impactful experience takes place in downtown Brooklyn. Check out DJ Nyla Symone and so many more as they join the festivities.
THURSDAY 9/6
Community & Service Panel
Mind, Body & Spirit Panel
Cannabis, Real Business Panel
Kick Off Party: Ladies First
———————-
FRIDAY 9/7
HerSource Glam: Fashion, Beauty and Style Panel
Politics & Public Policy Panel
Music, Tech & Making It In The Business Panel
MIC CHECK concert
UNSIGNED HYPE showcase
———————-
SATURDAY 9/8
Source360 Block Party
Hip-Hop & Society: 30 years of The Source
Hip-Hop & R&B Live Concert
———————-
SUNDAY 9/9
Youth Tech Hackathon
Source360 Awards Brunch
Source360 Wrap Up Event