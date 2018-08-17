Veteran DJ Funk Master Flex has yet to answer to the challenge from DJ Kid Capri but seems quite eager to speak out against female rapper Cardi B.

This isn’t the first time he’s downplayed the Bronx native. In fact, back in April, he accused her of having a ghostwriter.

This time around, he is back with another accusation about the Invasion of Privacy rapper. According to him, earlier in her career, her team approached him as well as other DJ’s to pay them in exchange for spinning her records.

On Wednesday, Flex had the time to notice LevelUpHipHip_’s Instagram post which celebrated Cardi. However, Flex felt indifferent and expressed his displeasure.

“I think Cardi is a great entertainer and has great songs! I gave my opinion when she said she was “King of NY” and when I found out she didn’t write her own songs! I met Cardi and her management and I respected his and Cardi’s hustle! BUT LET’S BE CLEAR. CARDI’S TEAM AND MANY OTHER ARTIST (in the beginning of career) PAY DJS TO PLAY RECORDS AND SAY THAT “THEY ARE HOT” (Since I never took a penny from a rapper I’m not scared to speak on it) I have emails I’ve gotten from labels over the years with names and figures!”

Judging by the excessive capital letters he must feel strongly about the issue. The heavily loaded statement is backed by alleged email proof with the associated figures included.

We all know Bardi is not one to tolerate disrespect and you can bet she’ll have something to say about this.