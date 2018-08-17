In a time when white folk should really watch what they say, many just don’t care. They are saying exactly what they mean… even when it goes against post-racial bs that is espoused in mainstream American culture.

Recently a video of white man getting rough up by the police has been circulated around the internet.

This “victim’s” name is Jeff Epstein, a doctor by trade and Trump supporter. According to an Orlando, FL NBC affiliate, WESH 2 News, he was being “unruly” while trying to pick up his ticket early Thursday morning at the American Airline counter in The Orlando International Airport. Reports say that homie was snapping at the customer service reps so much that they had to call 5-0. Oh course, he got indignant and started ramming and because he could not control his emotions, the airline refused him entry to the flight.

Reports say that Epstein continued to act unstable. Apparently though he asked police to arrest him, seeming to be cooperative by taking off his backpack and raising his hands in the air, he tensed up and refuse to allow the officers to put the cuffs on him. And that is where the action popped off.

The Orlando police pepper sprayed him and wrestled him down. Epstein not liking this started going ham and saying “You are treating me like a Black person!”

After the incident, he did an interview with the local news station to explain what he meant by his exclamation. Apparently, he was making a point that is often missed by Trump supporters and that he wanted to purposely bring to light to “prove a point” about police brutality in the Black community. You know… he wanted to prove that the Black Lives Matters movement is really on to something.

He told the news station, “If you’re going to do this to a white doctor, who’s 59-years-old, for doing nothing, then why would black people trust you?” and continued “I’m a conservative Republican, I’m a Trump guy. But until the police fix this problem, I don’t blame Black people for being upset when they get arrested.”

What an advocate…

He further said, “I was no danger. I was being loud because I wanted everyone to see. I wanted everything to be out in the open. Big companies have to take care of their customers, and when they call the cops in, they got to deescalate, not escalate.”

NEW: Lakeland doctor Jeffrey Epstein arrested at @MCO for resisting @OrlandoPolice officers who said he was yelling and had to leave. In video, the dr says they're "treating me like an (expletive) black person". Epstein tells me he was making point about police use of force #WESH pic.twitter.com/1ZTN0lRT0B — Bob Hazen WESH (@HazenWESH) August 16, 2018