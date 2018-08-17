Two leaders in Canadian youth culture link up for the sake of fresh fashion, as Montréal-based streetwear brand Dime taps fellow resident and renowned DJ/producer Kaytranada to help show off their latest Fall/Winter 2018 offerings.

The simple set packs in all the essentials you’d want for skating or stylin’, from graphic tees and autumn-ready outwear to headwear and a handful of hoodies. Borrowing a tip or two from the Supreme FW18 rollout, the accessories here are filled with essentials and eclectic pieces alike, including a Dime-branded bar of soap. Hey, there’s more than one way to stay fresh out here, right?

Look out for the Dime Fall/Winter 2018 Collection to arrive at the brands flagship store in Montréal and the web store beginning tomorrow (August 18) at 12 PM EST. See Kaytranada, his brother, and the whole Dime crew rocking the pieces in the lookbook below:



Images: Dime