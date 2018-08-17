If there is anyone who knows how LeBron James thinks when it comes to basketball its Kevin Love who spent the last four season as his frontcourt partner on the Cleveland Cavaliers. King James is gone and now it’s Love’s show, but the Cavs superstar says that LeBron is ahead of the game when he made his move to L.A.In a sit-down with ESPN, Love lets us into the mind of LABron and compared his decision to a couple of board games.

“I think he’s always looking for a different challenge,” Love said. “He’s always wondering what’s next, and it feels like sometimes he’s playing chess and everyone else is playing checkers.”

LeBron had the opportunity to stay with an aging, and questionable, a contender in Cleveland but also could have moved on to the Houston Rockets or Philadelphia 76ers who appear to be one King away from getting the Warriors out of the championship circle. Instead, LeBron fled to L.A. with a very young and promising core and a questionable set of veterans joined him.

The move to the Lakers has shown to be big for the King off the court with numerous entertainment ventures, but the on the court product is yet to be seen. If you ask the oddsmakers in Las Vegas, LeBron and his new look Lakers are a shoe-in to make the postseason. Once you get there anything can happen.

