Many eyes turned to the line up of Tyler, the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw Festival when it was announced Kids See Ghosts would be headlining the event. Giving a preview of what can be expected, Kanye West and Kid Cudi appeared as the duo to perform at the Los Candiles Night Club in Los Angeles.

The club was the host location for a private party for Willo Perron’s and the G.O.O.D. Music artists took the stage for a mini-set. Team Kanye Daily reports their time onstage brought forth four songs: “Can’t Tell Me Nothing,” “Ghost Town,” and part one and two of “Father Stretch My Hands.”

The next scheduled appearance for the two is at Tyler’s festival on November 10 an 11th. It will be interesting to see what other songs from their separate or combined discographies will make the official setlist.

