LaVar Ball’s Junior Basketball Association league just wrapped up and guess who won? His sons LiAngelo and LaMelo who suit up for the Los Angeles Ballers. While some are in celebration mode, another player in the NBA, Brandon Phillips, states that he has not received all of his pay for playing.

Phillips states that he only received one-third of the money that was promised to him for playing in the league. Cycle’s Thomas Duffy reports that while Phillips is owed two more checks, he is not receiving any answers to where they are because his phone calls go unreturned. In addition, Phillips states his JBA tenure cost him some money as well as he had to pay for his own bags for every flight.

Phillips made sure not to bash Ball or the league, stating on Twitter that it was good for many players, just not his situation. Players in the JBA agreed to a payment of $3,000 per month.

Never said anything about Lavar ball, he wasn’t traveling with us. The league has been great to a lot of kids. But in my case not so much and i don’t know what players you’ve talked to but i can provide screenshots of players on my team who also got cut backing up my statements. — Brandon Phillips (@itsbphilly) August 16, 2018

Hopefully, it all reaches a resolution and the young basketball player gets paid.

Former JBA player Brandon Phillips (@itsbphilly) tells me the league only paid him about 1/3 of what he was promised. Had to pay for his own bags on every flight, so he saved nothing. Owed two more checks but nobody’s returning his calls. Gave up his eligibility for ~$1000. — Thomas Duffy (@TJDhoops) August 16, 2018



