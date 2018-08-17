LaVar Ball’s Junior Basketball Association league just wrapped up and guess who won? His sons LiAngelo and LaMelo who suit up for the Los Angeles Ballers. While some are in celebration mode, another player in the NBA, Brandon Phillips, states that he has not received all of his pay for playing.

Phillips states that he only received one-third of the money that was promised to him for playing in the league. Cycle’s Thomas Duffy reports that while Phillips is owed two more checks, he is not receiving any answers to where they are because his phone calls go unreturned. In addition, Phillips states his JBA tenure cost him some money as well as he had to pay for his own bags for every flight.

Phillips made sure not to bash Ball or the league, stating on Twitter that it was good for many players, just not his situation. Players in the JBA agreed to a payment of $3,000 per month.

Hopefully, it all reaches a resolution and the young basketball player gets paid.