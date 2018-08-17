Join Hip-Hop sensation, Mekka Don at The 5th Annual Source360 Conference and Festival this September 6th – September 9th. Save the dates and prepare to learn and have a great time with good music and food!

THURSDAY 9/6

Community & Service Panel

Mind, Body & Spirit Panel

Cannabis, Real Business Panel

Kick Off Party: Ladies First

———————-

FRIDAY 9/7

HerSource Glam: Fashion, Beauty and Style Panel

Politics & Public Policy Panel

Music, Tech & Making It In The Business Panel

MIC CHECK concert

UNSIGNED HYPE showcase

———————-

SATURDAY 9/8

Source360 Block Party

Hip-Hop & Society: 30 Years of The Source

Hip-Hop & R&B Live Concert

———————-

SUNDAY 9/9

Youth Tech Hackathon

Source360 Awards Brunch

Source360 Wrap Up Event