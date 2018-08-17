The 5th annual SOURCE360 Conference and Festival is here!
Save the dates and prepare to learn and have a great time with good music and food!
THURSDAY 9/6
Community & Service Panel
Mind, Body & Spirit Panel
Cannabis: Real Business Panel
Kick off party: Ladies first
———————-
FRIDAY 9/7
HerSource Glam: Fashion, Beauty and Style Panel
Politics & Public Policy Panel
Music, Tech & Making It In The Business Panel
MIC CHECK concert
UNSIGNED HYPE showcase
———————-
SATURDAY 9/8
SOURCE360 Block Party
Hip-Hop & Society: 30 Years of The Source
Hip-Hop & R&B Live Concert
———————-
SUNDAY 9/9
Youth Tech Hackathon
SOURCE360 DJ Awards Brunch
SOURCE360 Wrap Up event