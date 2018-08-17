Mic Check Concert With Waka Flocka Flame At SOURCE360

The 5th annual SOURCE360 Conference and Festival is here!

Save the dates and prepare to learn and have a great time with good music and food!

THURSDAY 9/6

Community & Service Panel

Mind, Body & Spirit Panel

Cannabis: Real Business Panel

Kick off party: Ladies first

———————-

FRIDAY 9/7

HerSource Glam: Fashion, Beauty and Style Panel

Politics & Public Policy Panel

Music, Tech & Making It In The Business Panel

MIC CHECK concert

UNSIGNED HYPE showcase

———————-

SATURDAY 9/8

SOURCE360 Block Party

Hip-Hop & Society: 30 Years of The Source

Hip-Hop & R&B Live Concert

———————-

SUNDAY 9/9

Youth Tech Hackathon

SOURCE360 DJ Awards Brunch

SOURCE360 Wrap Up event