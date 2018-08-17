UK sneaker retailer size? is always up to something dope — usually in the collaborative department as we saw earlier this summer with the Air Max 95 “Safari” — and the latest is a “Acid House”-themed set of footwear alongside the good people over at adidas Originals.

The double feature includes the YUNG-1 and Falcon silhouettes, both utilizing a super vibrant neon yellow hue. The YUNG-1 incorporates the colorway on a bigger scale, covering the entire upper and back half of the midsole. The Falcon keeps the hue limited to the tongue tab, insoles and slightly on the heel portion of the midsole. The yellow has a story to it as well; a specific smiley face design was originally used for German government ads in the ’70s to promote fitness. However, the ’90s came, and with that wild era came popular DJ Danny Rampling, who turned the smiley upside down to represent London’s booming “Acid House” movement at the turn of the decade. If you’re down with the party era, especially for the ragers out there, this is one collab you don’t want to sleep on.

Check for the size? x adidas Originals “Acid House” Pack to arrive exclusively through the size? Previews app and in all the brand’s stores beginning next Friday (August 24). The Yung-1 goes for £100 while the Falcon is retailing for £85. See more pics below: