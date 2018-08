Travis Scott Receives New Tattoo on the Side of His Head

Travis Scott is deep into the roll out of his Astroworld album. With his tour officially announced and merch lines flying out left and right, LaFlame took some personal time to get a new tattoo.

Tattoo artist Scott Campbell shared the work he put in on the side of Travis’ head, which appear to be a row of arrows going forward to his forhead, station above his anchor near his ear.

Check out the new tattoo below and let us know what you think of Travis Scott’s new ink.