Last night was supposed to be all about celebrating the release of Young Thug’s Slime Language album. In addition, it was also his birthday. However, the night ended in controversy.

The Atlanta native is now facing felony gun charges after he and his crew were found in possession of multiple weapons.

According to TMZ, the incident began outside the Dave & Buster’s Hollywood venue. As police were preparing to leave, one of Thugger’s crew members ran into a police cruiser. This prompted authorities to search the vehicle where they eventually found weapons.

Footage taken outside the venue shows the rapper being placed in handcuffs before being escorted to an awaiting police cruiser.

Thugger was booked just after 3 AM for carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle. He’s currently being held on a $35,000 bond.

Not the best way to step into another year of life but we will have more on this story as it continues to develop.



