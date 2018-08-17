Yesterday [August 17], Young Thug celebrated his 27th birthday and as apart of that celebration he released his newest project Slime Language. Slime Language features Gunna, Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, Jacquees, Trapboy Freddy, and Hidoraah. Fans may also notice another familiar name on the tracklist, Karlae, who is Young Thug’s girlfriend, Jerrika Karlae, who is making her rapping debut on this album and expected to be releasing a project of her own very soon.

She took to Instagram yesterday with a video of her performing her verse on the song ‘U Aint Slime Enough’. If fans had any doubts prior to the Instagram video, Jerrika confirmed them then that she is indeed the Karlae that is featured.

Simultaneously celebrating his birthday and the Slim Language release, Young Thug booked out the Los Angeles Dave & Buster’s inviting fans and influencers to intimately come to listen to the album. According to a Young Thug representative Slime Language is, in fact, a compilation project and not an album.

You can stream Slime Language here.