Did Cardi B Have A Point With Her Clapback to Funk Flex’s Payola Allegations?

Funkmaster Flex recently made a heavily-loaded statement towards Cardi B, but of course we all knew latest in our line of Hip-Hop Queens in the game wouldn’t tolerate that level of disrespect.

Ultimately, she’s concluded that the veteran DJ hasn’t liked her since she parted ways with old management.

She furthermore dismissed the claim as baseless, citing she was signed to Atlantic Records six months prior to releasing “Bodak Yellow” and her career appeared stagnant. However, when the song dropped and people responded well, Cardi says even Drake invited her to perform it at OVO Fest.

“Was that a label and payola too?” She may have a point.

Bardi then calls attention to collaborating with artist who are more popular than her and some who are less popular than her. Regardless of what a song does on the charts, she remains dedicated to her craft.

“People call me a flop when it don’t do good but when [it] is good, its payola or [its] a f****** excuse. GTFO!” Again, good point made here.

“I’m just out here giving people what they want and making sure I make money! All that other bulls*** I don’t a f*** about.”

On a more positive note, Bardi recently took to Instagram to let fans know she has scored another certified gold single for “I Do,” which features SZA.

