Diggy Simmons has officially made his return to music.

After releasing the new single “It Is What It Is” earlier this month (seen above), Diggy has decided to drop his A Day in the Life web series that chronicles his journey to making the long-awaited follow-up to his debut album, Unexpected Arrival.

The first episode, titled “A18-001: Reality VS Perception”, showcases not only Diggy’s maturity as an artist but also the evolution of his style.

“This whole period is all about growth, transitioning, and getting out of my own way in order to be my best self,” Diggy said in a statement. “I started giving the right things attention. Self-love was a major concept for me. In order to share this message, I’m telling my personal experiences over musically rich production. It’s the sound I’ve been working towards for my whole career.”

After taking a hiatus for more than six years, Diggy is proving that giving yourself time to hone in on a sound and find a path will always be the best step for a career. After modeling for Dolce & Gabbana and acting in Freeform’s Grown-ish alongside Yara Shahidi and Chloe x Halle, Diggy has carved out his own niche while still walking in the footsteps carved out by his father, Rev Run of RUN-DMC.

While promoting the release of his single, Diggy revealed to The Undefeated that Rev Run has always supported him making his own decisions, alleviating the pressure of being the son of a legend.

“With my brothers and sisters, he’s always encouraged us to be ourselves. So with me going into music, it wasn’t a pressure just because my dad is an artist. I have my own way that I’m going about it that I’m really comfortable with.”

Diggy also revealed why the message behind his first single was so important to him.

“It’s me saying life ‘is what it is,’ and you have to take things for what they are. You can’t believe that you have more control than you really do. You just have to make use of the cards you’re dealt to get what you want.”

Check out the first episode for A Day in the Life below. Welcome back, Digg!