Netflix has released the final Iron Fist season 2 trailer, and it features plenty of action, in addition to teases for Danny Rand’s iconic comic book costume and the villainous Steel Serpent.

I just had a nerdgasm. I think they’ve figured it out. This looks good! Marvel’s Iron Fist: Season 2 | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix https://t.co/ze9xvaPwiH via @YouTube — Michael (@warriorofzordon) August 16, 2018

The clip shows Rand standing in the middle of the street with a cloth mask over the bottom half of his face, wearing a hoodie. Rand holds up his hand, and a truck stops in the middle of the road. The driver guns it, and Rand sidesteps, iron-fisting the truck’s front end and knocking the wheels off. He beats up everyone in the truck, dodging gunfire, and ends the fight by iron-fisting the ground, knocking all his opponents down and setting off nearby car alarms.

While the first season of Iron Fist reportedly enjoyed the highest viewer numbers for the streaming service’s Marvel franchise, the show was slammed by critics and viewers for its ham-handed approach to race and lackluster action scenes — a turnaround from the critical acclaim that its sibling shows Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and Luke Cage all earned.

Iron Fist Season 2 premieres on September 7 on Netflix, and it’ll consist of only 10 episodes, as opposed to the 13 in Season 1. Watch the latest trailer above.